Nevada Guard member’s killing at Halloween party remains a mystery; answers sought

Investigators in Nevada were still seeking answers nearly three months after a 22-year-old National Guard specialist was killed during a Halloween night house party,

Spc. Graciela Gomez was killed and two other people were wounded when someone fired shots into the Las Vegas home where the party was being held, FOX 5 of Las Vegas reported.

Authorities have been unable to identify or locate five people connected to the case, the station reported.

“Someone out there knows who’s responsible for her death,” Las Vegas police Lt. Ray Spencer said Thursday, noting investigative leads to find the assailants have “pretty much dried up.”

On Oct. 31, five individuals were reportedly denied entry to the party after they resisted the host’s attempt to pat them down for security reasons, FOX 5 reported. The individuals, described only as Hispanic, left but returned later in a vehicle and fired into the home. They were not seen again, the station reported.

Gomez first joined the Nevada National Guard in September 2018, serving as a specialist. Her last duties included a volunteer effort to help the local community with its COVID-19 response, Gen. Troy Armstrong said Tuesday, according to the report.

“Corporal Gomez was not just a cherished family member, or a college student who was studying to be an educator in our community, or an outstanding citizen,” Armstrong said. “[Gomez] was a courageous warrior who served our nation, our communities and our state with nothing less than absolute honor and distinction.”

Las Vegas police ask that anyone with information about the case contact homicide investigators or CrimeStoppers.