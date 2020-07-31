Nevada firefighting planes collide midair; pilots' status unclear

Two single-engine planes collided in midair Thursday afternoon during firefighting activities in southeastern Nevada, according to a report.

A Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokeswoman told Fox News that the accident occurred while the planes were fighting the Bishop Fire near Caliente, Nev. around 1 p.m.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will lead the investigation of the accident, and the NTSB will determine the probable cause of the accident.

Investigators have yet to verify the aircraft tail numbers at the crash site.

One person was aboard each aircraft.

Reports said the condition of the pilots has not been released, and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office didn’t return Fox News’ request for comment.

The 500-acre wildfire started Wednesday in an area about 17 miles southwest of Caliente and 150 miles northeast of Las Vegas.