Nevada coroner identifies third victim in UNLV shooting

Officials in Nevada have identified the third victim who died during Wednesday’s shooting at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Naoko Takemaru, 69, according to FOX 5. Takemaru was an associate professor of Japanese Studies.

She oversaw the entire Japanese Studies Program at UNLV, and taught upper-division courses on Japanese language, culture, and business.

“Dr. Takemaru was an associate professor in the Department of World Languages and Cultures, within the UNLV College of Liberal Arts. She was a noted scholar, author, and award-winning educator, who just recently marked her 20th year as a member of UNLV’s faculty. Dr. Takemaru coordinated Japanese language programs and taught numerous courses on Japanese culture, business, and language,” UNLV President Keith Whitfield wrote.

Wednesday’s shooting at UNLV left three people dead and another individual injured. Sheriff Kevin McMahill identified the suspect as Anthony James Polito, 67, who was killed by police responding to the shooting.

Patricia Navarro, an assistant professor at UNLV’s accounting department, and Cha Jan Chang, a professor at the university’s business school, were also killed.

McMahill said that Polito was a resident of nearby Henderson, and applied “numerous” times for jobs with several higher education institutions in Nevada, and was denied each time.

Polito had a “list” of people he was “seeking” on campuses, including where he previously worked, East Carolina University.

Polito also mailed 22 letters to various university employees across the country with no return address, one of which had a white powdery substance inside, McMahill said. The substance was later determined to be harmless.

Police said that the suspect used a Taurus 9 mm handgun purchased legally in 2022, adding that 11 magazines were with the individual when he came to campus.

McMahill said at a press conference Wednesday that the first 911 calls were placed at 11:45 a.m. He said two police officers were treated for minor injuries from searching campus rooms and buildings.

Two detectives who initially responded engaged the alleged shooter and fired their weapons, leaving the suspect dead.