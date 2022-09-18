FOX News 

Nevada air race suspended after plane crashes, leaving one person dead

A plane crashed on Sunday at the Reno Air Races in Reno, Nevada, on Sunday afternoon, according to officials.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said it is responding to a plane crash that is related to the air race and asked individuals to avoid the area of the crash.

“The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is responding to an Air Races related plane crash in the area of 13945 Red Rock Road. Please avoid the area,” the sheriff’s office said.

The Reno Air Racing Association said in a tweet that one plane was involved in the crash.

Lachine Onslow pilot of Drop Bear L-39 on the course during Heat 2 at the 55th National Championship Air Races the only closed course pylon racing event in the world, and is the world’s longest running air race held on September 14, 2018, in Reno, NV.
(Lyle Setter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Operations at the National Championship Air Races are suspended, according to the tweet.

A large fireball could be seen as the plane crashed.