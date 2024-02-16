Nebraska woman allegedly stabbed guests who said her house was dirty

A Nebraska woman’s feathers were ruffled after her friend commented on her home’s untidiness, leading the irate homeowner to allegedly stab her friends as her two children watched in horror.

According to an incident report from the Lincoln Police Department, obtained by Fox News Digital, and an arrested affidavit, obtained by KOLN, officers responded to a 911 call shortly after midnight on Sunday.

When they arrived, two witnesses said that 24-year-old Tatiana Iniguez attacked them after they commented on her home’s untidiness.

The women said that they commented on the home’s cleanliness since there were four young children present-the homeowner had two children and one of the women also had two children.

PENNSYLVANIA WOMAN CONVICTED OF STRANGLING 11-YEAR-OLD SON, DRIVING SUV INTO OCEAN

During the interaction, Iniguez attacked one of the women and choked her, according to the arrest affidavit.

The other woman stepped in to intervene, and police said that Iniguez began punching her in the head.

DENVER BOY, 13, CHARGES WITH MURDER IN FATAL SHOOTING OF MAN WHOSE LEG BLOCKED BUS AISLE

After one of the victims managed to separate Iniguez and the other victim, the 24-year-old woman allegedly grabbed a knife and began attacking her while threatening to kill her.

Police said that Iniguez managed to stab one of the victims below her eye.

Authorities observed a one and a half inch laceration below the woman’s right eye, as well as defensive wounds on her hands.

In the incident report, an officer noted that Iniguez’s home was “unsanitary” and contained “an extreme amount of dog feces in the basement and dead mice.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Iniguez was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony.

She is due back in court on March 14.