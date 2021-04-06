Nebraska transformer fire, explosion prompt hotel evacuation: reports

Emergency crews responded Monday to reports of a fire and explosion involving an underground power transformer in Omaha, Nebraska.

The explosion occurred in a utility vault under the sidewalk next to the DoubleTree Hotel, acting Battalion Fire Chief Mickey McLaughlin said, according to the Omaha World-Herald.

No injuries were reported as of late Monday, and the area around the hotel was temporarily blocked off.

Guests at the hotel said they felt their rooms shake and saw smoke.

“We started walking down eight flights of stairs. As we’re doing that, the building was shaking a bit and the lights were flickering on and off,” said hotel guest, Andrew Lovato-Needham, according to Omaha’s WOWT-TV.

“A little bit, only because we were on the fifteenth floor, so I knew if something happened, we had to get out quick and not use the elevator,” another guest, Lauren Pruitt, added.

Firefighters and emergency personnel responded to the scene, and the situation appeared to be under control around 8:45 p.m. local time, the paper reported.

Earlier Monday, Omaha police Sgt. Jason Menning tweeted that the Omaha Public Power District was headed to the area. He noted that some traffic signals could be affected.

“Treat intersections as a 4-way stop,” he wrote.