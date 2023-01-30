Nebraska police find 3 children who were taken during a carjacking with suspected hypothermia, frostbite

Three young children were being treated for frostbite in Nebraska Sunday after police said two suspects stole an SUV while they were inside.

Around 3 a.m. Sunday, when temperatures were around 0 degrees, a man reported that his 2012 Chevrolet Traverse had been stolen with his three children inside, said Grand Island Police. An 18-year-old man and 17-year-old boy were arrested with the SUV before authorities found the 5-year-old and 1-year-old around 5 a.m. inside a second vehicle that had been reported stolen in Kearney.

About half an hour later, the infant was found on the front porch of a farmhouse in Hall County. All three children had suspected hypothermia and frostbite.

NEBRASKA LEGISLATOR PUSHES NO-PERMIT CONCEALED CARRY BILL

The Traverse was involved in a police pursuit before officers knew about the children. Eventually, investigators tracked the Traverse to a rural area of neighboring Buffalo County, and arrested the suspects.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The teens are facing an assortment of charges including kidnapping and intentional child abuse.