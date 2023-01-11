Nebraska man with 665 animals in home sentenced for animal cruelty

A Nebraska man who had 665 animals in his home was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison for animal cruelty.

Edward Luben, 57, of Papillion, pleaded guilty to three counts of felony cruelty to animals resulting in death. In exchange for the pleas, the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office dismissed nine other charges of cruelty to animals, including four felonies, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

OVER 230 CATS, DOGS SEIZED FROM CALIFORNIA SHELTER UNDER ‘INHUMANE’ CONDITIONS, AUTHORITIES SAY

Luben was sentenced to three one-year terms to be served consecutively. He also was ordered not to own animals for 15 years.

The Nebraska Humane Society and the Papillion Police Department served a search warrant at Luben’s home in December 2021.

POLICE DISCOVER 30 DEAD ANIMALS IN HOME OF SOUTH CAROLINA ANIMAL RESCUE CEO

The animals included exotic birds, reptiles, amphibians and mammals, authorities said. About 70 of the 665 animals were dead and two had to be euthanized.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Deputy Sarpy County Attorney Dominique Jones said at the time that the animals were living in “deplorable” conditions. Many of them were severely malnourished and had injuries caused by their living conditions.