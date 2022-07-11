Nebraska Football Hall of Fame inductees include Fonoti, Amukamara

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Toniu Fonoti, Prince Amukamara and Bruce Pickens are among six former Nebraska Cornhuskers who will be inducted into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame in September.

The Nebraska chapter of the National Football Foundation announced the honorees Monday.

Fonoti, who played guard from 1999-2001 and went on to a five-year NFL career, helped lead the Huskers to two national rushing titles and was a finalist for the Outland Trophy as a senior.

Amukamara (2007-10) was Big 12 defensive player of the year and a Thorpe Award finalist as a senior. He was a first-round NFL draft pick and made 99 starts in nine pro seasons.

NEBRASKA FOOTBALL PUTTING BALLOON TRADITION ON HOLD DUE TO HELIUM SHORTAGE

Pickens (1988-90) helped lead Nebraska to a Big Eight title and appearances in the Orange, Fiesta and Citrus bowls. He played four NFL seasons after being the No. 4 overall draft pick in 1991.

Other former Huskers to be inducted are tackle Ron McDole (1958-60), linebacker Lee Kunz (1976-78) and defensive back Ric Lindquist (1979-81).

SCOTT FROST, NEBRASKA PENALIZED FOR VIOLATING NCAA RULES

Two other inductees are from the small-college ranks. Darrell Morris was head coach at Nebraska-Kearney from 2000-14 and tight end Ross Wurdeman (1998-2001) was a two-time NAIA All-American for Concordia.