Nebraska driver dies after losing control, crashing into home

A driver has died after losing control and crashing into a Nebraska home, authorities say.

Omaha police said emergency crews arrived just after 5 a.m. Sunday and found the driver dead.

No one else was inside the car, and no other injuries were reported.

NEBRASKA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR RESIGNS OVER COVID GRANT CONCERNS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The identify of the driver was not immediately released, and the cause of the crash is under investigation.