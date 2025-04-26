Nearly 800 illegal aliens arrested in massive Florida ICE operation: ‘Tidal Wave’

​

In a groundbreaking joint effort, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Miami and Florida law enforcement agencies arrested nearly 800 illegal immigrants during the first four days of Operation Tidal Wave, a massive, multi-agency immigration enforcement crackdown.

Fox News obtained information on some of the ICE arrests from the ongoing operation, which include a convicted Colombian murderer, alleged MS-13 and 18th Street gang members and a Russian with an Interpol Red Notice for manslaughter.

Jose Sanchez Reyes, a Colombian illegal immigrant who entered the U.S. as a getaway, was convicted of homicide in his home country.

Rafael Juarex Cabrera, a Guatemalan illegal immigrant and alleged MS-13 gang member, has illegally reentered the U.S. three times and was convicted of felony reentry.

Savva Klishchevskii, a Russian illegal immigrant, has an Interpol Red Notice out of Russia for vehicular manslaughter.

Aron Isaak Morazan-Izaguirre, a Honduran illegal immigrant, is a known or suspected terrorist member of the 18th Street gang and has allegedly reentered the U.S. illegally two times.

Operation Tidal Wave remains ongoing, and Florida continues to work with ICE to enhance President Donald Trump’s mass deportation agenda.

Officials said Customs and Border Protection (CBP) provided “extraordinary support” during the operation, which they claim was highly successful.

“We appreciate our [Department of Homeland Security (DHS)] partner’s commitment to public safety,” ICE wrote in a statement posted to X.

The announcement was made after two judges were arrested this week for allegedly hiding illegal immigrants from ICE.

Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan is charged with obstruction of an official proceeding and concealing an individual to prevent discovery and arrest for allegedly shielding a migrant from ICE agents.

Former Doña Ana County Magistrate Judge Joel Cano, 68, and his wife, Nancy Cano, 67, were charged with evidence tampering amid allegations they harbored a member of Venezuela’s violent Tren de Aragua gang, Cristhian Ortega-Lopez.

