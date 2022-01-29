Nearly 1,500 California bridges have structural deficiencies: report

Of the nearly 26,000 bridges in California, 1,493 qualify as “structurally deficient,” according to Federal Highway Administration records.

KTVU highlighted the record after Friday morning’s bridge collapse in Pittsburgh. “Structurally deficient” means that at least one key component that aids the daily function of the bridge, like the deck, superstructure or the foundation, has been rated in poor or worse condition.

In 2017, former California Gov. Jerry Brown signed the largest transportation bill in the state’s history, which helped to remove 319 bridges off the deficiency list. John Goodwin of the Metropolitan Transportation Commission credits California voters for the accomplishment.

“Those are your tax dollars at work and we’re all safer for it,” John Goodwin of the Metropolitan Transportation Commission told KTVU.

Currently, 61 of the United States’ 250 most actively traveled bridges that have structural deficiencies lie within California, with 37 being in the Bay Area.

Although 5.8% of all state bridges need work, Bart Ney, spokesperson for Caltran, told KTVU if there was imminent danger to anyone using the bridge, they would close them down “immediately” and address the concern. Caltran is responsible for the design, construction, maintenance, and operation of the California State Highway System.

Last November, President Biden signed the $1 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which, “will rebuild Tribal roads, bridges and rails, expand access to clean drinking water for Native communities, ensure every Native American has access to high-speed internet, tackle the climate crisis, advance environmental justice, and invest in Tribal communities that have too often been left behind,” according to the White House.

“We’re looking at $849 million for this fiscal year alone and $4.2 billion over five years,” says Ney.