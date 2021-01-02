ND man threatens to kill ex-boss after Facebook friend request snub

No wonder he didn’t want to be friends on Facebook.

A North Dakota man is accused of threatening to kill his ex-boss for not accepting a Facebook friend request, according to the Williston Herald.

Caleb Burczyk, 29, sent his former employer the invitation to become virtual pals on Christmas Eve, the paper said.

But when Burczyk didn’t receive a prompt response, he allegedly began sending his ex-boss menacing messages, including one that read: “Accept my friend request or I’m going to murder you.”

Two days and still no response later, the jilted worker wrote that there would be “trouble” if he had to get in his truck and track down the man.

He included a picture of his pickup truck in the message.

Burczyk, apparently making good on his threat, is accused of kicking in the front door of his former employer’s house, the Herald reported.

In a Snapchat, authorities said Burczyk posted a photo of himself in a cap and vest with a message saying the victim’s family would need a new door.

Surveillance footage from his former boss’ home showed the man who kicked in the door was wearing an identical outfit, according to court documents obtained by the paper.

Burczyk was charged with felony counts of burglary and terrorizing in connection to the bizarre incident.

He is due in court Jan. 27.