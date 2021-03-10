NC woman tells 'America's Newsroom' of shockingly discovering biological father on FBI Most Wanted list

After an extensive four-year search, an adopted North Carolina woman shockingly discovered her biological father is William Bradford Bishop Jr., a fugitive on the FBI’s Most Wanted List.

Bishop is accused of murdering his 68-year-old mother, 37-year-old wife, and three sons – ages 5, 10, and 14 – in March 1976, according to the FBI.

Kathy Gillcrist, who was adopted as an infant, told “America’s Newsroom” Wednesday that it took some time to track down her biological father, since he was an only child.

“Fortunately, I have a sense of humor,” Gillcrist said. “Family trees are complicated.”

The North Carolina woman went on to say she questioned if her biological father was famous. After Gillcrist googled him, she discovered Bishop’s FBI Most Wanted poster and said this was “not the kind of fame she expected or hoped for.”

“I was interested in the whole nature versus nurture idea…child development, having been a teacher,” Gillcrist mentioned. “[We] physically resemble each other quite a bit.”

Gillcrist said after investigating her biological father, she discovered some “personality parallels” between them.

“I was very much unlike my super-supportive, wholesome adoptive parents. They were wonderful…but I was always driven and ambitious…I know why, it’s genetic,” she said.

Gillcrist’s biological father has an American Studies degree from Yale University and a master’s degree in Italian from Middlebury College in Vermont. His whereabouts remain unknown.

Gillcrist advised anyone looking for their adopted parents to utilize DNA test tools “responsibly.”

For more information about Gillcrist’s story, her book “It’s in my Genes,” is available online and in stores.