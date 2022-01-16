close

Video

North Carolina authorities released a portion of the body camera footage capturing the aftermath of an off-duty deputy shooting and killing a Black man in the city of Fayetteville earlier this month.

The Fayetteville Police Department on Friday released three clips capturing its officers responding to the scene where off-duty Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Jeffrey Hash admitted he shot Jason Walker on Jan. 8. Hash, who has since been placed on leave, claimed in a previously released 911 call that Walker had jumped onto his truck, ripped off a windshield wiper and attempted to break the glass.

Amid claims that Hash struck Walker with his truck before shooting, Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins has insisted that a review of the black box technology of the truck, a computer that logs speed, braking, impact and other events, did not record any impact with any person or thing.

NC DEPUTY TELLS 911 DISPATCH JASON WALKER ‘JUMPED’ON TRUCK, ‘SHATTERED’ WINDSHIELD: ‘I JUST HAD TO SHOOT HIM’

Protests have persisted over the shooting in North Carolina city outside Fort Bragg, and Walker’s family has retained civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who secured the record $27 million settlement for the family of George Floyd. Crump descended on Fayetteville Thursday to call for justice.

The first clip of body camera footage begins with a man who identifies himself as Walker’s father.