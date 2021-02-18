NC mom of 5 accidentally shot after kids find gun in purse: cops

A North Carolina mother of five was accidentally shot to death after one of her children found a loaded gun in her purse, authorities said.

Cops responded to Gabriel Henderson’s apartment in Cornelius around 7 p.m. on Monday, where they found her dead in a bedroom in the back of the home, according to the Cornelius Police Department.

Officers also found a small semiautomatic handgun on the bed, police said.

They believe the children found the weapon in their mother’s purse. It was not clear who had fired the weapon.

Henderson’s youngest child was also shot and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The only people inside the apartment during the shooting were Henderson and her five children, according to police.

Four of the children were in the room at the time of the shooting, cops said.

Henderson’s oldest child was in the living room when the incident occurred, police added.

