NC dad 'tackled' suspected home intruder after daughter screamed, investigators say

A North Carolina dad “tackled” and held down a suspect home invader at gunpoint Thursday after hearing his daughter scream, investigators said.

The confrontation unfolded Thursday evening at a home in Lincolnton, N.C. – about 30 miles northwest of Charlotte – after the daughter and her mother returned home from a dentist appointment, investigators said.

The father had been lying in bed with his wife when he heard their daughter scream, Charlotte’s WBTV reported, citing investigators. He rushed to her room and reportedly saw an intruder.

Investigators said the father “tackled” the suspected home invader – later identified as 43-year-old Jason Kane Tillman – and held him at gunpoint until deputies arrived at the scene.

The deputies had already been in the area after responding to reports of a suspicious vehicle and break-ins to buildings, the Gaston Gazette reported.

Tillman was arrested and charged with breaking and entering, attempted breaking and entering to a building, larceny from a building and possession of stolen property.

Investigators said additional charges were possible.

He was booked in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center on $51,000 bond.