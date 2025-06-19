Navy recruitment ‘skyrockets’ under Trump’s leadership, official says

​

The U.S. Navy has achieved its fiscal year 2025 recruiting goal three months ahead of schedule, positioning the maritime service branch to send more than 40,000 future Sailors to basic training by the end of the summer.

“More qualified and motivated Americans than ever are stepping forward and answering the call to serve their country,” Secretary of the Navy John Phelan said in a statement. “The world is more complex and contested than it has been in decades, and our ability to respond starts with our greatest asset, our people.”

The Navy — which reached its recruiting goal on Wednesday after contracting 40,600 future sailors — has been focused on connecting with “qualified” and “motivated” candidates across the U.S. The sea service’s increase in recruits can be attributed to President Donald Trump’s leadership as well as the dedication of the U.S. Navy’s recruiters, according to Phelan.

“Since November, Navy recruiting has skyrocketed,” he said.

To raise its recruitment numbers, the Navy Recruiting Command established a Recruiting Operations Center to monitor data in real time. The maritime service branch also streamlined medical waiver reviews and improved the productivity of recruiters by identifying and removing barriers, among other efforts, according to the Navy.

While the military branch has already surpassed its recruitment goal, the Navy continues to process applicants.

“Reaching our annual goal this early is a testament to the dedication and innovation of our recruiting force,” Rear Adm. Jim Waters, commander of Navy Recruiting Command, said in a statement. “It shows that when we remove barriers, accelerate processes, and meet people where they are, the right individuals answer the call.”

In 2024, the Navy surpassed its recruiting goal of 40,600 by 378 recruits, marking its largest recruiting class in more than two decades, according to the U.S. Navy.

The Navy’s recruiting success this year follows a similar announcement earlier this month from the U.S. Army, in which the branch announced it had surpassed its fiscal year 2025 recruiting goals four months ahead of schedule. The Army signed contracts with more than 61,000 future soldiers, a more than 10% increase from the 55,000 recruits targeted in fiscal year 2024.

Last month, the U.S. Coast Guard also reported a surge in recruitment numbers. In FY 2025, the Coast Guard has recruited more than 4,700 new members, which is 1,200 more than it had at the same time last year.

