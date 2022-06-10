Navy helicopter crashes near California training range, all four crew members survive

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Navy helicopter crashed at a U.S. Navy training range along the Arizona-California border Thursday near El Centro, California, the Commander Naval Air Forces, Naval Air Station North Island said.

All four aircrew members survived the crash with one being taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the military said.

The identities of the crew members have not been released.

The crash comes just a day after five Marines were killed in an MV-22B Osprey crash just north of the U.S.-Mexico border near Glamis, California during a training mission on Wednesday.

“We mourn the loss of our Marines in this tragic mishap,” Maj. Gen. Bradford J. Gering, commanding general of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, said in a written statement of the Wednesday crash. “Our hearts go out to their families and friends as they cope with this tragedy.”

U.S. Navy pilot Lt. Richard Bullock was also killed last week while making a “routine training flight in a F/A-18E Super Hornet around 2:30 p.m.

His plane unexpectedly when down “in a remote, unpopulated area,” near Trona, California, the Navy said.

The Navy is still investigating the cause of that crash.