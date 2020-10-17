Navy CPO dead after forklift accident at Norfolk Naval Station

A Navy chief petty officer was killed at Norfolk Naval Station in Virginia on Friday morning when he was struck by a forklift, according to reports.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. ET aboard the USS Jason Dunham at Pier 14 of the naval station, WAVY-TV of Portsmouth, Va., reported.

The officer was declared dead soon after arrival at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, the station reported.

The victim’s identity was withheld pending notification of family members, WRIC-TV of Richmond reported.