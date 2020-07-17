Navy begins investigation of aggressive fire aboard USS Bonhomme Richard: report
The fire that engulfed the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard for more than four days was contained Thursday, leading the Navy to begin investigating how a fire spread so aggressively on the ship while it was in port.
The ship suffered extensive damage, including to its skin, officials said, and the fire sent plumes of smoke billowing into the air above San Diego, where it was docked. As firefighters battled the blaze, the 40,000-ton ship listed toward both its port and starboard sides, the Navy said, likely due to the massive quantities of water poured into the hull, the Journal reported.
NAVY SAYS FIRE HAS BEEN PUT OUT ABOARD USS BONHOMME RICHARD IN SAN DIEGO
The Navy said it walked through the ship Thursday in search of remaining hot spots. Officials have yet to determine how the fire ignited and whether the ship can even be saved.
“We do not know the extent of the damage… We cannot make any conclusions until the investigation is complete,” Rear Adm. Philip E. Sobeck, the commander of Expeditionary Strike Group 3 said.