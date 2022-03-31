Navy aircraft crashes in Virginia waters; two rescued, one confirmed dead: report

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A U.S. Navy aircraft crashed Wednesday evening in the waters in Virginia and two people had been rescued while a search for a third is ongoing, according to local reports.

The Coast Guard told Fox News it was assisting with a military plane crash in the Chincoteague River near Wildcat Marsh.

Local reports said the crash involved a Navy V-22 Osprey aircraft but the Coast Guard did not confirm what type of aircraft was involved or whether anyone has been rescued or is missing.

A Coast Guard helicopter was dispatched from Elizabeth City as well as a motor lifeboat to the scene, a spokesperson said.

The time of the incident was not clear but the Coast Guard received a call to assist around 7:30 p.m.

The Shore Daily News reports two people were outside the aircraft and a third was missing.

Fox News has reached out to the Navy for comment.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.