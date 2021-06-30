A mother in Annapolis, Maryland, who was in the city to see her son off to the U.S. Naval Academy, died after she was hit by a stray bullet early Tuesday while outside a hotel, a report said.

Fox 5 DC reported that the shooting occurred at about 12:20 a.m. Michelle Jordan Cummings, 57, who is from Houston, was with her husband and another couple outside The Graduate Hotel when the shot rang out.

“You come here with the expectation to see your son go on a journey, one of the most exciting times of his life, only to be met by a reckless shooter,” Edward Jackson, the Annapolis police chief, said. “So what I’ll say to the shooter, ‘Turn yourself in. We’re coming after you.'”

He said the shootings there are very rare, but there was an altercation, and “multiple shots were fired at individuals in a parked car.” One bullet “made it to the hotel.”

Leonard Cummings III, who plans to play football, spoke to his mother a few hours before the shooting. A family friend told the station that he will attend the Wednesday ceremony because it is what his mother would have wanted. Cummings took to Twitter and posted, “Why?”