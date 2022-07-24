Nationals’ Victor Robles has perfect reaction toward Madison Bumgarner’s ‘clown’ comment

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Washington Nationals outfielder Victor Robles appeared to poke fun at the criticism hurled at him from Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner following a home run on Saturday.

Bumgarner took issue with Robles looking at a home run while his team was down six runs in the latter part of the teams’ matchup. The veteran pitcher called Robles a “clown” for the move.

Robles responded on Sunday.

The outfielder was seen putting a red clown nose on his face in the dugout.

Robles, 25, hit his third home run this season and the 28th of his career. It made the score 7-2, and Arizona wound up winning by that margin. But Bumgarner didn’t like that Robles took a few extra seconds to see where his homer was going to land.

“Clown,” the four-time All-Star and three-time World Series champion told reporters after the game. “No shame. It’s 7-1, you hit your third homer of the year, and you act like Barry Bonds breaking a record. Clean it up. I don’t care about giving up the run. Hell, we won 7-2 or 8-2, whatever it was. It’s frustrating.”

Bumgarner admitted to being “grumpy” and said players admiring home runs didn’t happen in the past.

“I’m the old, grumpy guy. I know. But that type of stuff didn’t used to happen,” Bumgarner said. “Now, it’s ridiculous.”

Robles was asked about Bumgarner’s criticism after the game.

“When he’s pitching well, he’s able to celebrate and do what he likes to do. It seems like he calls everybody a clown that actually has a big hit or home run against him,” Robles said via The Washington Post. “If he doesn’t want anyone hitting a home run against him or having any issues with that, then just strike people out or make better pitches to where he doesn’t have to worry about that.”

This season, Robles was hitting .236 with three home runs and an OPS of .623.

Washington was 31-65 heading into Sunday’s series finale against Arizona.