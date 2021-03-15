National weather forecast: Wintry mix heading east

A major winter storm that brought the fourth-biggest snowfall to Denver is still bringing wintry weather for sections of the Plains up into the Midwest.

Showers and thunderstorms will fall along the cold front associated with this system over the Mississippi Valley and the Deep South.

We’re into an active pattern right now with another winter storm developing midweek, bringing a repeat of snow for the Rockies and the risk of severe weather for the Plains.

Warm, dry, breezy weather will enhance fire danger over parts of New Mexico and Texas.