National weather forecast: Winter weather hangs on in the West

Winter weather continues to hang on across the West with heavy snow for the Rockies including Colorado and Wyoming on Wednesday.

Travel will be difficult in some of these areas in the next few days.

Heavy rain will be the story across the Gulf of Mexico as moisture surges northward, prompting flooding concerns from Louisiana through the Florida Panhandle.

LOUISIANA STORM PROMPTS COAST GUARD SEARCH FOR ‘MULTIPLE PEOPLE IN THE WATER’

A slow-moving system across the Great Lakes is still bringing unsettled weather to the region.

Thursday into Friday, cold air will move in and the region will get some measurable snow, especially for upstate New York and New England.

Dry, warm and breezy conditions will be ongoing this week across the Southwest.

Red flag warnings are widespread where fire danger is critical.