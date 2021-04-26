National weather forecast: West facing rain, mountain snow

An active weather pattern across the West is bringing rain and mountain snow along with cooler than average temperatures.

This system along with the associated cold front will move into the central U.S. tomorrow, bringing the risk for strong to severe weather Tuesday from Texas to the Great Lakes.

Ahead of the cold front, dry, warm, windy conditions will enhance the fire danger for the Plains.

Temperatures will be warmer than average for the Plains and this warm air will spread across the East this week.