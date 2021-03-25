National weather forecast: Tornadoes, hail, thunderstorms to slam Mid-South

A dangerous day of severe weather, including a tornado outbreak, is expected today over parts of the Mid-South and Tennessee River Valley.

A strengthening system will peak later this afternoon and tonight, producing powerful thunderstorms containing large hail, damaging winds, heavy rainfall and multiple tornadoes.

Some of these twisters could be violent and long track.

The bullseye for the strongest storms will extend across parts of Mississippi, Alabama and Southern Tennessee.

Please plan ahead in these areas to have a plan in place if and when a watch or warning is up, and have a way to get these alerts especially in the overnight hours.

This system will then lift into the Mid-Atlantic and the Northeast on Friday.

It will be a weaker storm, but strong winds, heavy rainfall and some severe weather will be possible.

Scattered showers and mountain snow will move into areas across the Southwest.

Wind advisories are also in place for parts of California and Arizona.

The East Coast will enjoy warmer-than-average temperatures with some cities across the Mid-Atlantic reaching into the low 80s.

Records could be broken from Florida to Maine.