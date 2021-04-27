National weather forecast: Strong storms expected in central US
The system bringing some rain and snow to the West will swing into the Central and Southern Plains today, sparking a few strong storms from Texas to southern Kansas.
Cooler air hangs on behind the front for the West.
Windy conditions ahead of this system will also keep wildfire conditions critical across the southern High Plains.
Temperatures are 10-15 degrees above average from the Mississippi River Valley to the Mid-Atlantic.
This warm air will push east bringing a taste of summer to the Northeast on Wednesday.
