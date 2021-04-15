National weather forecast: Spring snow in Rockies, Plains, while flash flooding threat persists

Spring snow continues Thursday across the Central Rockies and High Plains through the end of the week.

More than a foot of snow is likely across the Rockies, with a wet 1 to 3 inches likely in Denver.

Meanwhile, thunderstorms and downpours may lead to flash flooding over the next few days along the northern Gulf Coast.

POWER OUTAGES, STORM DAMAGE SLAM LOUISIANA

Flood watches and warnings remain in effect from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle.

A compact, but potent low-pressure system is set to bring heavy coastal rain and inland snow to the Northeast and New England Thursday night through Friday night.

Heavier snow of more than a foot will be possible across interior New England, especially western Massachusetts into southern New Hampshire and Vermont.

Dry, warm and breezy conditions continue to bring high fire danger to parts of the Southwest and southern High Plains.