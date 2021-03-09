National weather forecast: Record high temperatures possible in parts of US

Millions will enjoy above-average temperatures Tuesday across the Central and Eastern U.S.

Record highs will be possible for the Northern and Central Plains into the Upper Mississippi Valley.

The West is active with several systems moving in from the Pacific. Coastal rain and mountain snow will come into the region.

A storm system will develop across the Central U.S. on Wednesday, bringing showers and thunderstorms.

Cold air will be pulled southward, bringing a return of wintry weather for the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest.

Ahead of the system, windy, dry and warm weather will enhance fire danger for the Southern Plains.