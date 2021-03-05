National weather forecast: Rain, thunderstorms coming to the Southeast, snow for Northwest
A system moving across the Southern Plains will bring rain and thunderstorms before spreading into the lower Mississippi Valley Friday and then the Gulf Coast states and Southeast this weekend.
Lake effect snow is up and running this weekend again for cities downwind of Lake Ontario and Lake Erie.
The Northwest is about to get active again with several systems ushering in rain along the coast and mountain snow.
This energy will push into parts of Northern and Central California and the Rockies.
Gusty winds also have prompted wind advisories for Oregon and Northern California.
