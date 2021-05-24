National weather forecast: Mountain states facing strong cold front

Another round of late-season snow is moving across the northern Rockies to start the week.

The system is forecast to track east from the mountains, with activity happening along a strong cold front.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible from western Texas into the Central Plains.

ANA FORMS IN ATLANTIC, BECOMES FIRST NAMED SYSTEM OF 2021

On the cold side of the system, the mountain snow over the northern Rockies should slowly wind down late Monday.

Further east over the Great Lakes, a warm front will push warm and humid air into the region. Highs across the Midwest and the Great Lakes will again be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Finally, moisture from the next system in the Pacific is expected to push into the Pacific Northwest on Monday.

This system could bring the next round of wet snow to the northern Rockies by late Tuesday and Wednesday.