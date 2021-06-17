National weather forecast: Heat wave to continue as rainfall, flooding expected to soak Gulf Coast, Southeast

A dangerous heat wave is continuing to threaten the western U.S. on Thursday with excessive heat warnings and heat advisories across California, Nevada, Utah, and Arizona as highs climb into the 90s, 100, and upper 110s.

Wildfire danger will also be elevated through the end of the week.

The heat will spread into the Central and Southern Plains through Friday.

An area of disturbed weather is likely to become a tropical depression today, but regardless of development, heavy rain and flooding will continue across southern Mexico and Central America.

Heavy rain and flooding potential will also begin impacting the northern Gulf Coast Friday, spreading across the Southeast over the weekend.

For now, environmental conditions indicate this system will primarily be a heavy rain and flooding event for the northern Gulf Coast and Southeast.