National weather forecast: Gulf Coast faces heavy rain, flooding risk

Heavy rain will be the biggest story along the Gulf Coast this week with a major concern for flooding across Texas into Louisiana, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

Some stronger thunderstorms could also pop up across Texas through Thursday with lightning, strong winds, hail and isolated tornadoes.

Late-season snow will fall across the Northern Rockies, while windy conditions, low humidity and warm air have prompted red flag warnings and a critical risk of fire danger across the Great Basin and Southwest on Friday.

A warm-up is forecast for cities east of the Mississippi Valley.