National weather forecast: Freeze, frost advisories still in effect

The unseasonably strong cold front we’ve been tracking all week has swept across the East, however, one more morning of freeze and frost advisories will be in effect from the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Mid-South.

Snow showers will hang on across New England, while warmer air will start to bring temperatures up on Friday.

Severe weather will be back in the forecast this weekend with a system moving across the South.

CALIFORNIA DECLARES DROUGHT EMERGENCY IN 2 COUNTIES

Large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes will be possible.

Strong winds, warm temperatures and dry conditions will enhance the fire danger over the southern High Plains.

The West will start to get active again with coastal rain and mountain snow this weekend and next week.