National weather forecast: Flash flooding risk for Gulf Coast, Carolinas
A frontal boundary that has been hanging out across the South and Southeast will once again be the focus for showers and thunderstorms across the Gulf Coast into the Carolinas.
Heavy rain will bring the risk of flash flooding.
On Thursday, things will begin to improve as the front finally moves offshore.
Another morning of freeze advisories with below-average temperatures is in store for the Upper Midwest, Great Lakes and Northeast.
Cooler air remains in place for parts of the South and Southeast while things are very warm over the West, with daytime highs reaching 100 degrees across the Southwest.
