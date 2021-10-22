National Park Service contacts man seen hitting baseball into Grand Canyon

The National Park Service said it made contact with a man who was spotted hitting a baseball into the Grand Canyon.

Grand Canyon National Park appealed to its Facebook followers on Wednesday asking for help in identifying a man photographed near the Yavapai Geology Museum on the South Rim around Sunday at 3:45 p.m.

The post was later updated telling followers that “park personnel are in contact with the involved individual.”

The National Park Service encourages visitors to learn about “planning a fun and safe adventure” before they travel.

“Remember to recreate responsibly,” the website states. “Your actions can have an impact on park resources and wildlife. Be prepared, understand your limits, and harness the power of your parks.”

One of the seven principles of the National Park Service is to “leave no trace.”

The service tells visitors that each person “plays a vital role in protecting our national parks.”

“As we spend time outdoors, in the natural world and in wilderness, it’s important to be conscious of the effects our actions may have on plants, animals, other people, and even entire ecosystems,” the National Park Service website instructs.

Visitors are encouraged to plan ahead, be familiar with regulations and concerns in the area they are traveling to, repackage food to minimize waste, leave what they find, respect wildlife and be considerate of others.