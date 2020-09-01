National Guard chief says most US communities have been 'really glad to have them there' amid unrest

National Guard Bureau Chief Gen. Daniel Hokanson told “Bill Hemmer Reports” Tuesday that the Guard’s response to rioting in Kenosha, Wis. and other cities represents “another really good news story where the communities asked for their support and they were there.”

“In many cases, our soldiers, airmen, and their families are members of these communities and they want to do everything they can to help protect them,” Hokanson told host John Roberts.

Prior to joining the National Guard Bureau, Hokanson served as adjutant general of the Oregon Military Department, which oversees the state Army National Guard, Air National Guard and Civil Defense Force. He told Roberts that he didn’t want to comment on the situation on the ground in Portland, but added that when or if the Guard is called upon by Democratic Gov. Kate Brown, it will act decisively and responsibly.

“There’s plenty of capability within the Oregon National Guard … any resources or capabilities that they would like, if they are not provided within Oregon, they can ask for those capabilities from outside the state,” Hokanson said. “And we have other states, like you saw in Wisconsin, that provided the support and the capabilities they were looking for.”

The general noted that Guardsmen are not given the same responsibility as local or state law enforcement, but instead provide support to police and other authorities.

“You go back to early June, we had 43,000 National Guardsmen out on the streets of the United States,” he said, “and what we found is in most cases, the communities were really glad to have them there and be part of the process to help de-escalate the situation and allow those to peacefully protest in the communities where they live.”

Hokanson added that there are also thousands of Guardsmen on duty in areas of the country that have been unaffected by protests and violence, such as parts of the Gulf coast that were affected by Hurricane Laura last week.