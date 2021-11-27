A shooting in a Nashville, Tennessee, apartment on Friday night left at least three people dead and four wounded, according to police.

The wounded people were all taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and police say six members of the same family were shot including two who were shot fatally.

Police have identified two of the fatalities as brothers Zacquez Sherell, 18, and Tavarius Sherrell, 15. The pair’s 40-year-old mother and two sisters, aged 16 and 20, as well as their 13-year-old brother were all injured but expected to survive.

One of the deceased, 29-year-old Christian Akail Johnson, has been identified as the suspect and police believe he and another suspect went to the home armed with guns.

Three guns were recovered from inside the home and it appears the suspects knocked on the door before entering.

The apartment was located in the city’s McKissack Park area, west of downtown.

“The 29-year-old deceased suspect is identified as Christian Akail Johnson of Nashville, a convicted robber,” the Nashville Police Department said in a press release. “According to the victims, Johnson and another individual entered the residence armed. Robbery is among the motives being considered for the gunfire. Three guns were recovered from inside the residence. It appears the suspects gained entry after knocking on the front door. The series of events following their entry remains under investigation.”

