Nashville pregnancy center hit with Molotov cocktail, ‘Jane’s Revenge’ graffiti

The FBI is launching an investigation with Nashville police after a pregnancy center was targeted with a Molotov cocktail-type device and “Jane’s Revenge” graffiti in an incident the state’s governor is calling an act of “terrorism.”

The Hope Clinic for Women, which the Metro Nashville Police Department describes as a “pro-life resource center,” was hit early Thursday in the “first act of vandalism in Nashville seen as related to the recent U.S. Supreme Court abortion decision,” investigators say.

“Midtown Hills Precinct officers responded to a burglar alarm at the facility at 1:38 a.m. Upon arrival, they discovered that a front window had been smashed and an unignited Molotov cocktail-type device was inside,” police said in a statement.

“Spray painted on the side of the building were the words ‘Jane’s Revenge,'” it added.

That group has taken responsibility for, or been linked to, more than a dozen intimidating acts targeting organizations opposed to abortion since the majority Supreme Court opinion leaked in early May that Roe v. Wade would be overturned.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee called the incident “terrorism” and should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“Stand with us in supporting clinics like Hope Clinic who provide critical resources to Tennessee families,” he wrote on Twitter.

Metro Nashville Police say the incident is being investigated as arson and the unignited device has been sent to a crime lab for further analysis.

Kailey Cornett, the CEO of Hope Clinic for Women, told Fox News Digital in a statement Friday that “we are grateful that there were no clients or staff in the building and no one was injured as a result of this incident.

“Fortunately, the window has since been replaced and graffiti removed,” she also said, adding “what we want you to know is that the Hope Clinic for Women remains open for our necessary services to women and families.”

Fox News’ David Rutz contributed to this report.