Nashville police video captures moment 18-year-old gunman spots patrol car, opens fire

​

Minutes after an 18-year-old gunman allegedly shot a woman at a Nashville park, he was caught on video opening fire on an approaching police car.

The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) released video footage taken from Officer Jeff Lubey’s patrol car Wednesday night as Emmanual Orr, 18, realized authorities had spotted him and started shooting.

The police car slowly approached Orr, who was suspected of shooting a woman in Cedar Hill Park minutes earlier, as he walked along the side of the road.

GUN TRAINING COURSES EXPERIENCE SURGE IN SIGN-UPS: ‘PEOPLE DON’T WANT TO BE THE VICTIM ANYMORE’

Orr abruptly turned around, pointed a gun at the patrol car and started firing at Lubey.

‘EXCESSIVE’ STATE TAXES ON GUNS, AMMUNITION SALES ARE TARGET OF NEW GOP CRACKDOWN EFFORT

He ran toward a restaurant, where he hid in a bathroom, according to officials.

Orr ultimately surrendered and was arrested.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lubey was not injured, according to MNPD.