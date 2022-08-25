Nashville police search for suspect accused of robbing banks, coffee shop, and cell phone store

website maker

Nashville police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing several businesses this week, including two banks, a coffee shop, and a cell phone store.

On Thursday morning, the suspect entered a Fifth Third Bank, passed a note to the teller demanding money, then fled the scene with cash, police said.

The suspect tried to hit a different Fifth Third Bank on Wednesday, but left the bank without any money.



A Boost Mobile was robbed on Tuesday and a Dunkin’ Donuts was robbed on Monday by the same suspect, who told the victims that he was homeless, according to police.

The Nashville Police Department did not have any identifying information about the suspect besides that he has tattoos on his forearms.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the suspect was actually armed during the incidents.

Anyone with information about the suspect can call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.