He’s bad to the bone – in a blue dinosaur onesie and black gloves, allegedly prowling the streets of Nashville for unlocked doors.

City police are asking for the public’s help identifying a burglary suspect caught on video in fluffy dinosaur pajamas digging through an SUV. He’s also accused of clawing through a nearby house while the owners were out of town.

His outfit came with a tail and soft spikes – in addition to black gloves he wore while allegedly helping himself to other people’s belongings.

Police say he broke into a car on Bowling Avenue and burglarized a home on nearby Richland Avenue.

Doorbell camera video shows the suspect emerging from a dark SUV with a bag in his hand and wearing a blue and yellow dinosaur onesie. It happened on Jan. 23, according to authorities, who shared the video Friday.

Along with the getup, he is seen wearing a coronavirus mask hanging from one ear, which leaves his face exposed on the video.

He tries to open the door near the camera, but it’s locked. So he turns and leaves.

A dog-walking woman called police Sunday morning to report that she saw open doors at a neighbor’s home while the residents were out of town. Police say that as they were investigating the house, they learned of a vehicle break-in on Bowling Avenue.

The suspect is described as “a young Black man” about 6 feet tall.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

With crime on the rise in major cities around the U.S., Nashville has seen a rise in burglaries of more than 16% compared to this time last year, city police statistics show. But such crimes are down more than 27% in the city’s West Precinct, where the man in the dinosaur onesie struck.