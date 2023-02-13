Nashville man arrested after girlfriend found murdered in creek, police say

A Nashville man has been arrested in connection with the murder of his girlfriend nearly two months after her body was discovered in a creek, authorities said Saturday.

Andra Christman, 49, had been wanted for questioning in the fatal shooting of his girlfriend, 31-year-old Starlena Sullivan, after a teen walking his dog found her body in a creek on Dec. 21, but detectives were unable to find him at the time, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said.

Christman was also wanted at the time for a probation violation warrant related to a felony gun conviction, according to police.

On Thursday, investigators learned from detectives in Joliet, Illinois, that Christman was believed to be there and arrested him at a residence on a probation violation warrant out of Nashville.

Homicide detectives from Nashville went to Joliet to interview Christman. However, police said he refused to speak with investigators about Sullivan’s death.

Detectives interviewed another citizen in Illinois, who was not publicly named, and said the individual provided investigators with enough information to issue a murder warrant in connection with Sullivan’s death.

Christman is currently jailed in Illinois pending extradition to Nashville. He is being held without bond.

No further details on what the citizen told investigators that led to Christman’s arrest were immediately provided.