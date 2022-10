Crew 4 astronauts with NASA and SpaceX made re-entry Friday into Earth after departing hours earlier from the International Space Station.

The crew splashed down off the Florida coast near Jacksonville around 4:55 p.m. ET.

The Dragon capsule, named Freedom, left the space station at 11:35 a.m. on Friday to begin the journey home. The crew spent 170 days in space after being launched in April.

