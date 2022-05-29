Naomi Osaka ‘petrified’ seeing panicked crowd after noise scare leaves several injured at Barclays Center

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A shooting scare at a New York City sports arena sent crowds sprinting in fear Saturday, but the incident turned out to be a false alarm.

The incident took place at NYC’s Barclays Center following a Saturday night boxing match. Police say a fight broke out after the event ended and the vast majority of fans had already left, but some of those remaining misunderstood the commotion and caused a crowd of dozens to flee back into the arena, footage shows.

Several people who attended the Gervonta Davis-Rolando Romero boxing match and lingered in the arena afterward posted footage of the incident on Social media.

Tennis star Naomi Osaka was at the event as well, saying she hid in a room when the commotion started.

“I was just in the Barclays center, and suddenly I heard shouting and saw people running, then we were being yelled at that there was an active shooter, and we had to huddle in a room and close the doors, I was so f—ing petrified man,” she tweeted.

New York City police said no shots were fired during the incident, however, according to the New York Post.

Police have not clarified the nature of the altercation that led to the commotion.

The misunderstanding comes on the heels of two deadly mass shootings in as many weeks in the U.S.

Ten people were killed during a mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York in mid-May, and 19 children and two teachers were murdered at Robb Elementary School in Texas last week.