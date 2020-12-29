Myles Cosgrove, who FBI says shot Breonna Taylor, expected to be fired

A police detective involved in the botched raid that killed Breonna Taylor was served with termination paperwork and is expected to be fired.

Louisville, Ky., Detective Myles Cosgrove, who the FBI concluded fired the shot that killed the 26-year-old Taylor was served, his attorney, Jarrod Beck, told Fox News Tuesday.

Beck declined to comment on the matter.

Another officer, Detective Joshua Jaynes was also served with termination paperwork. Jaynes sought the no-knock warrant that resulted in several detectives converging on Taylor’s apartment during the March 13 drug raid that centered on her ex-boyfriend.

The Louisville Metro Police Department did not respond to calls or messages from Fox News.

BREONNA TAYLOR’S MOTHER PENS LETTER TO BIDEN IN FULL-PAGE WASHINGTON POST AD

Jaynes has a hearing scheduled with interim police Chief Yvette Gentry and her staff Thursday morning, the Louisville Courier-Journal reported.

His lawyer, Thomas Clay, told the newspaper his client “did nothing wrong” and that they will make their case to Gentry to convince her to let Jaynes remain on the force.

The department previously fired Detective Brett Hankison in June for his role in Taylor’s death. Investigators said he “blindly” fired 10 shots during the raid and faces three counts of wanton endangerment for firing into an adjacent apartment where residents were present.

No other officers were charged in connection to the raid. At least three grand jurors have criticized prosecutors for not giving them options to consider charges against the officers who shot Taylor.

Taylor was shot multiple times in her hallway as officers tried to get into the unit. Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired one shot that struck Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly in the thigh as officers broke down the front door. He said they never announced themselves as police officers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jaynes was not present at the deadly raid but secured the warrant for the operation hours earlier. A warrant affidavit said he verified with the U.S. Postal Inspector that Taylor’s ex-boyfriend, convicted drug trafficker Jamarcus Glover, received packages of drugs at Taylor’s apartment, which her family denies.

“Detective Jaynes lied when he swore ‘verified through a US Postal Inspector,’” Gentry wrote, WXIX-TV reported. “Detective Jaynes did not have contact with a US Postal Inspector, he received the information from Sergeant Mattingly, who got it from a Shively Police Officer. Detective Jaynes also lied when he swore a US Postal Inspector advised ‘that Jamarcus Glover has been receiving packages at 3003 Springfield Drive #4.’”