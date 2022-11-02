Musk’s midterm plans for Twitter, GOP on the offensive in Biden country and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

TWITTER’S NEW ERA – Elon Musk details how social media site will handle content moderation, rules violations ahead of midterms. Continue reading …

SURROUNDED – Republicans are on the offensive, looking to pick up House seats deep in Biden country. Continue reading …

‘VILE AND DISGUSTING’ – Pro-Kemp sheriffs furious over Stacey Abrams’ ‘good ole boy’ remarks. Continue reading …

BACKING BLUE – Liz Cheney praises ‘tremendous leader’ Nancy Pelosi, warns against GOP majority. Continue reading …

ENERGY REFERENDUM – Sen. Rick Scott says it’s time to send Democrats a clear message on American energy. Continue reading …

–

POLITICS

‘DON’T BE OVERZEALOUS’ – Sheriff warns that state’s new law could force civilians to take their safety into their own hands. Continue reading …

MONEY TALKS – Top teachers unions dropped major cash to re-elect Dem governor. Continue reading …

‘TRUE COLORS’ – Antisemitism watchdog slams AOC over tweet targeting pro-Israel org. Continue reading …

ROCKING THE VOTE – Pennsylvania court says undated ballots won’t be counted as RNC claims ‘massive’ legal victory. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

‘THIS IS JUST SAD’ – Biden blasted for blaming high inflation on the ‘war in Iraq,’ confusion on where his son died. Continue reading …

LAUGH-LESS TRACK – Conservative ‘outrage’ sells better than liberal ‘satire’: NY Times columnist on failing left-wing comedy. Continue reading …

‘NOT ON THE RISE’ – ‘The View’ host Joy Behar dismisses Republican focus on crime ahead of midterms. Continue reading …

‘I WAS EXPECTING WORSE’ – CNN’s Don Lemon goes to bat for Fetterman’s debate performance after interview on new show. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS – Gavin Newsom has to answer for Paul Pelosi attack and California crime. Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON – Affirmative action is immoral. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Every voter needs to do their part and ‘take nothing for granted.’ Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – Should there be amnesty for officials who made ‘disastrous’ COVID decisions?Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

FED FOCUS – Fed likely to deliver another huge interest rate hike as high inflation persists. Continue reading …

IRON WOMAN – New mom is first American in 25 years to win IRONMAN gold. Continue reading …

LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION! – Hollywood A-listers who’ve been told to change their looks to land roles. Continue reading …

SCORCHED-EARTH WAR – Iran reportedly supplied Russia with thousands of drones to use against Ukraine. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

“Where were the mea culpas from the shutdown fanatics like Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx? First, they gave horrendous advice to Donald Trump that led to his decision to shut down the entire country. This never should have happened.”

– LAURA INGRAHAM

