Musk, Stallone among star-studded names partying at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club for Thanksgiving

Mar-a-Lago has been buzzing with activity since President-elect Trump’s historic election win over Vice President Harris earlier this month, and this Thanksgiving saw a number of high-profile names descend on the ritzy Florida club, including tech billionaire Elon Musk, “Rocky” star Sylvester Stallone and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — to name a few.

On Thursday, Trump hosted a Thanksgiving dinner at the famous venue, where he was captured on viral video grooving to the 1970s hit song “Y.M.C.A.,” which has been played at many Trump rallies this election cycle.

The video shows a jovial Trump beating a dinner table and then playfully patting Musk on the back. Musk then immediately raises his clenched fists in the air and sings along to the catchy tune.

In another clip, Trump, wearing a suit, breaks out into his signature “Trump dance” routine with Musk’s mother, Maye, also dancing at the table where Barron Trump, Melania Trump and Melania Trump’s father, Viktor Knavs, were seated.

Elon Musk, wearing a dark-colored sports jacket over a black T-shirt with the X logo emblazoned across it, could be seen recording the dancing and high-spirited crowd on his cell phone.

There were 300 people at the dinner, which was open to members and their guests at a cost of $350 per head, including drinks.

Stallone was at another table with his wife while former Patriots coach Bill Belichick, 72, and his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, were also in attendance.

An insider told Page Six that the Trump family arrived at 6:45p.m. and left at 9:15 p.m. Stallone came in around 8 p.m.

“It was a lavish buffet with turkey and all the fixings, and literally everything else imaginable,” said the source, adding, “fall-colored [arrangements] were on the table.”

The insider told Page Six that Elvis Presley hits as well as “Phantom of the Opera” and “Ave Maria” were also blasted out. There were no speeches, but Musk was seen making a toast to the president and his family, the insider told the outlet.

On Friday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau jetted into Mar-a-Lago unannounced just days after Trump threatened to impose sweeping tariffs on Canadian products.

Trump threatened to impose 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico over failures by both nations to curb the flow of illegal immigrants and illicit drugs from those countries into the U.S.

Sen.-elect Dave McCormick, R-Pa., posted a picture to X late Friday showing him and his wife, Dina Powell, at a Mar-a-Lago dinner table along with President-elect Trump, Trudeau, and Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick.

Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., and his wife, Julia Nesheiwat, are also pictured as well as North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and North Dakota’s First Lady, Kathryn Burgum.

Trump has nominated Lutnick for Secretary of Commerce, while Powell served as Deputy National Security Advisor in the first Trump presidency and Nesheiwat previously served as Homeland Security Advisor to Trump.

In the background, an unidentified young teen can be seen humorously photobombing the guests.

As he was leaving his West Palm Beach hotel, Trudeau stopped briefly to answer a reporter’s question about the dinner meeting, saying it had been “an excellent conversation.”

An official who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity, said it had been a “positive, wide-ranging dinner that lasted three hours.”

The official said topics included trade, border security, fentanyl, defense, Ukraine, NATO, China, the Middle East and pipelines, as well as the Group of Seven meeting in Canada next year.

Fox News’ Louis Casiano contributed to this report.